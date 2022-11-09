In Our Prayers: Marion Short

Please remember in your prayers former trustee, Marion Short, who passed away on Nov. 5. Known to many as an enduring supporter of the University of St. Thomas, Short was 98 years old.

“She was gracious, kind, elegant, and sharp, and she loved St. Thomas,” interim St. Thomas President Robert Vischer said. “She offered wise counsel on a variety of topics, especially those related to our Catholic mission.”

Born to Irish immigrants, Short would meet her late husband, Robert – also a St. Thomas trustee – at a World War II tea dance for officers. The two would go on to have seven children, with Mrs. Short supporting her husband through decades of business and political ventures. Upon his death in 1982, Mrs. Short took over the reigns of his successful business, serving for many years as company president.

Active across the community, Mrs. Short took up positions of leadership in many schools, including the St. Thomas Academy Mother’s Board, the University of Notre Dame Women’s Advisory Council, and of course, the University of St. Thomas Board of Trustees.

St. Thomas established the Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Professorship at the Law School in honor of Mrs. Short and her husband, a position currently held by faculty member Mark Osler.

Mrs. Short is survived by her seven children. She was the loving grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.