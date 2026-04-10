In Our Prayers: Gary B. Sauer

Gary B. Sauer, a beloved Twin Cities entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2026, surrounded by family and close friends. He was 81.

Gary's Catholic faith was the foundation of his generosity. His commitment to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School as a founding board member ensured that youth living in underserved areas have access to a quality Catholic education.

Last year, the Sauer Family Foundation made a significant philanthropic gift to St. Thomas.

Gary will be remembered for being full of life and sharing his many gifts with others. Whether in business or in daily life, he made others feel welcome and valued.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; children Chad (Jennifer) and Corey Sauer, Jessica (Jason) Nickelson, and Stephanie Sauer; nine grandchildren; and brother Dennis (Kay) Sauer.