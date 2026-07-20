In Our Prayers: Remembering Lucy Velner

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the loss of Lucy Marie Velner, who was preparing to join the university this fall. She planned to pursue psychology before beginning graduate study in nursing, combining her own lived experiences with a calling to care for others.

Family and friends remembered Velner as authentic, compassionate, curious and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Her obituary describes someone who "blessed all who knew her during her 23 years of life" and whose warmth, humor and love for others left a lasting impact.

The family plans to establish a foundation in her name with a mission focused on mental health. After years of living with mental health challenges, her family says Velner took her own life in late June.

“We were only a few weeks away from meeting Lucy and learning her story firsthand,” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, who attended Velner’s visitation, held July 16 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Minneapolis. “We're left now to wonder about the ways she would have enriched our community, built new friendships, asked hard questions, and been a source of encouragement to those around her. It is an unspeakable loss."

The St. Thomas community offers prayers and condolences to Velner’s parents, Tim Velner and Kathleen Hartmann Velner; her siblings, Cecilia and Vincent; and to all of her family, friends and loved ones.

Caring for One Another

As St. Thomas prepares to welcome students this fall, we are reminded that everyone carries experiences that may not be visible to others. The university is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of its students and employees through services available at the Center for Well-Being and the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) program.

Anyone who is struggling, is encouraged to reach out to others for support. A simple conversation, an act of kindness or encouragement to seek help can make a meaningful difference.