In Our Prayers: Professor Shelly Ann Moorman

Dr. Shelly Ann Moorman, a retired Spanish faculty member, former chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and former associate dean of students passed away on Feb. 5, 2024.
Moorman started teaching Spanish at the College of St. Thomas (then an all-male school) in 1968. At the time, she was one of only three female faculty on staff. Almost 10 years later, the college became coeducational and Moorman was named associate dean of students. After her retirement in 2004, the Department of Modern and Classical Languages created an award in honor of this pioneering professor: the Shelly A. Moorman Outstanding Student Award in Modern and Classical Languages.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Moorman on Monday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5029 Zenith Ave. South, Minneapolis, Minnesota.