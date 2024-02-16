In Our Prayers: Professor Shelly Ann Moorman

Moorman started teaching Spanish at the College of St. Thomas (then an all-male school) in 1968. At the time, she was one of only three female faculty on staff. Almost 10 years later, the college became coeducational and Moorman was named associate dean of students. After her retirement in 2004, the Department of Modern and Classical Languages created an award in honor of this pioneering professor: the Shelly A. Moorman Outstanding Student Award in Modern and Classical Languages.