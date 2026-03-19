In the News: Alli Altmann on Team USA Olympic Success

Alli Altmann, assistant coach for the University of St. Thomas women’s hockey team, spoke with WCCO-TV following her role as goaltending coach for Team USA during its gold medal run at the Olympics. Altmann helped guide a group of goaltenders that set a record shutout streak, while her journey from Minnesota player to Olympic coach has drawn attention as women’s hockey continues to grow.

From the article:

The new University of St. Thomas ice arena is hosting its first college playoff tournament Thursday night.

Between the four teams duking it out in the WCHA semifinals – Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota State – there are six players who won the gold medal for the U.S. women’s hockey team.

The tournament is a chance to see some of those olympians play in person.

And it’s not just players – St. Thomas might have been eliminated already, but their assistant coach, Alli Altmann is the goalie coach for Team USA – leading the group of Olympic goaltenders who made history in Milan.