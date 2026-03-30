St. Thomas Names Mandy Pearson as Women's Basketball Head Coach

After a national search, University of St. Thomas announced that Mandy Pearson will serve as the next head coach of the women's basketball program at the University of St. Thomas. Pearson.
"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Mandy to St. Paul and the University of St. Thomas," Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten said. "Throughout the process, Mandy not only demonstrated she was the best coach for this job, but the best person as well. Mandy is a proven winner, and her dedication not only to excellence on the court, but in human development as well, made her the obvious choice to lead Tommie women's basketball. As a community, we are excited for this next chapter in St. Thomas basketball history as we continue to build on the foundation set by our proud past."
Pearson, who starts April 1 after Coach Ruth Sinn’s retirement, will be the fifth coach in program history. She has proven success in developing championship-caliber teams and fostering a strong culture aligns with the department's commitment to competing at the highest level while prioritizing the holistic growth of its student-athletes. With experience building and sustaining winning programs, Pearson is well-positioned to lead the Tommies into their next phase of success at the Division I level.