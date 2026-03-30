St. Thomas Names Mandy Pearson as Women's Basketball Head Coach

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Mandy to St. Paul and the University of St. Thomas," Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten said. "Throughout the process, Mandy not only demonstrated she was the best coach for this job, but the best person as well. Mandy is a proven winner, and her dedication not only to excellence on the court, but in human development as well, made her the obvious choice to lead Tommie women's basketball. As a community, we are excited for this next chapter in St. Thomas basketball history as we continue to build on the foundation set by our proud past."