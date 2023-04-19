In the News: Andy Babula on the Future of Commercial Real Estate Following the Rise of Remote Work

Andy Babula, director of the real estate program at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with Fox Business about how remote work is causing an increase in empty office space and a potential crisis for the commercial real estate industry.

“People are working from home a lot more now. If they do want to go into the office, they’re going to want somewhere nearby,” Babula said about the decision to move to the suburbs where many employees tend to live.