In the News: Angelica Franaschouk Shares Advice for Other First-gen Students

Angelica Franaschouk, graduating senior and student body president at the University of St. Thomas, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss her journey as a first-generation student and share advice for others working toward a college degree.

From the story:

Angelica, congratulations on your upcoming graduation. Tell us about being a first-generation student – the first in your family to graduate from college. What will that be like for you to cross the stage and get that diploma?

“I have nothing to compare it to because it’s been my only experience but I will say it has been exciting to take this step to get a higher education. There are frustrating moments but it’s all worth it.”

What are some of the biggest challenges for first-gen students?

“It’s definitely important to not compare your college experience to anyone else’s and just to focus on what is best for you.”

What would be your advice to young people who are considering going to college?