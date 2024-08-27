In the News: April Eichmeier on the Star Tribune Rebrand

April Eichmeier, emerging media professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with KARE 11 about the rebranding of the Star Tribune - Minnesota’s largest news outlet and one of the largest regional papers in the U.S.

From the story:

As for whether the rebranding will pay off, one media professor says time will tell.

“Any organization that wants to survive in the modern business environment needs to be constantly monitoring who they are, what do they mean to our customers, does that need to change, do we need to update,” said April Eichmeier, assistant professor of strategic communication in the Department of Emerging Media at the University of St. Thomas.