In the News: Innovation Scholars Program Celebrates 20 Years

The Innovation Scholars program, which includes participation from University of St. Thomas students and MBA mentors, was featured in Twin Cities Business for its role in preparing students for careers at the intersection of science, health care, and entrepreneurship. The program connects students with organizations including Mayo Clinic, NASA and Minnesota technology companies, providing hands-on experience in research, innovation, and commercialization while helping build the state’s STEM workforce.

From the article:

From the outset, the way Innovation Scholars works is that four students from different academic disciplines are selected to work together on a team from their college. “We might have a biology major, a computer science major, and an economics major,” (Innovation Scholars Program Director) Rebecca Hawthorne said, and the fourth undergraduate would come from another academic area. “Then each team is assigned an MBA team leader.”

Three schools have supplied those team leaders. They’ve come from the MBA programs at the University of St. Thomas and Augsburg University and the Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership (MAOL) at St. Catherine University.

Often, the students don’t know each other when they are selected for their college teams. “If you’re majoring in organic chemistry, you may not know someone who’s majoring in entrepreneurship,” Hawthorne said. “So the students have to form a highly functional multidisciplinary team.” The teams have faculty mentors on their campuses, who represent different disciplines.

Founder Meslow enlisted Hawthorne, who has a Ph.D. from Stanford, to do a detailed evaluation of the initiative when it was still the Mayo Innovation Scholars Program (MISP). Her program outcomes study focused on the impact of the program on the 700 or so students who took part in it from 2006 to 2019.