In the News: Benjamin Heidgerken on ‘Inside Out 2’ and Catholic Understanding of the Human Person

The film’s most prominent reverberations with the Judeo-Christian tradition arise from the fact that our faith also has a long history of personifying our inner world. From Aristotle to St. Thomas Aquinas, the parts of the human soul were often seen as analogous to citizens in a human society. Before and during the time of Jesus, the Jewish community at Qumran (the authors of the Dead Sea Scrolls) developed the different idea that the human person’s mental life could be explained as the pull between two angels, one good and one that seeks to pull us from God.