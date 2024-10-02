In the News: Bernie Armada and Morgan Whiting on Cancel Culture and Free Speech

Bernie Armada, a communication studies professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, and Morgan Whiting, a student at the University of St. Thomas and member of the university’s Civic Engagement, Voter Education and Advocacy (CEVEA) task force, recently spoke with MPR for a story about the importance of understanding and appreciating different viewpoints in a time of division.

From the story:

On a sticky September evening in St. Joseph, dozens of undergraduate students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University, as well as the University of St. Thomas, gathered to debate and ponder a big question: Is cancel culture limiting free speech in America?

For the debate moderator, Bernie Armada, the topic of the debate – cancel culture – was personal. ...

“A university must be a place where people can feel safe to express themselves no matter what those views are,” Armada said. ...

Armada’s concern with open discussion and learning on campus has spurred him to receive training in debate and discussion methods that allow for students to both listen and express themselves better when disagreeing.

The methods – which include timed discussions, questions from the audience directed at a moderator instead of debaters, and a time at the end of a discussion to debrief – were developed by the national nonprofit, Braver Angels, which is working to depolarize Americans.

Seeing this debate style in action resonated with Morgan Whiting, a junior at the University of St. Thomas.