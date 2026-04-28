In the News: Buffy Smith on Mentorship and Student Support

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Native Roots Radio about how the college supports first-generation students through mentorship, community building and wraparound resources. Smith highlighted the college’s focus on removing structural barriers to higher education while creating a strong sense of belonging and academic support for students.
From the conversation:
Smith: I would encourage everyone who’s thinking about college to know that they can succeed in college. Usually the difference between succeeding in college or not is stepping out or persisting. Usually it is not a reflection of one’s intellect, one’s gifts and talents. Sometimes it is structural barriers, and so I would encourage everyone who has that burning desire and passion to pursue education. And maybe their K-12 experience wasn’t as positive as they would have liked, that they should not give up on that dream, but I think they should think about, could there be a college that has the infrastructure that would specifically address structural barriers? And I think that is what Dougherty Family College does. ...
Robert Pilot: Well, that is beautiful, and that, to me, is kind of what education is all about. It’s really investing in our future. And Dougherty Family College is doing exactly that. I love what I hear every time you’re on, Buffy. Isaac, talk a little bit more about your experience, because it sounds like you know you’ll be able to go back and do mentorship yourself someday, or even soon, or even now.
Issac Garcia: I would absolutely love to. I already am very helpful toward the freshmen. I know all of our sophomores are. We all are dedicated to them, helping the people behind us to succeed, as we have. Many of my classmates are also tutors who dedicate their time to making sure people succeed in the future. I would love to be back here and to help out, as in any way I can, even if it’s not academically, if it’s meant for like a club. I help run the chess club currently, and we encourage anybody who either has experience or doesn’t to try out, because it’s not a time to just play chess. It’s a time to meet each other, get to know each other and create connections.