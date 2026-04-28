In the News: Buffy Smith on Mentorship and Student Support

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Native Roots Radio about how the college supports first-generation students through mentorship, community building and wraparound resources. Smith highlighted the college’s focus on removing structural barriers to higher education while creating a strong sense of belonging and academic support for students.

From the conversation:

Smith: I would encourage everyone who’s thinking about college to know that they can succeed in college. Usually the difference between succeeding in college or not is stepping out or persisting. Usually it is not a reflection of one’s intellect, one’s gifts and talents. Sometimes it is structural barriers, and so I would encourage everyone who has that burning desire and passion to pursue education. And maybe their K-12 experience wasn’t as positive as they would have liked, that they should not give up on that dream, but I think they should think about, could there be a college that has the infrastructure that would specifically address structural barriers? And I think that is what Dougherty Family College does. ...

Robert Pilot: Well, that is beautiful, and that, to me, is kind of what education is all about. It’s really investing in our future. And Dougherty Family College is doing exactly that. I love what I hear every time you’re on, Buffy. Isaac, talk a little bit more about your experience, because it sounds like you know you’ll be able to go back and do mentorship yourself someday, or even soon, or even now.