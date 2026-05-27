In the News: Gregory Sisk on Trump’s IRS Settlement

Gregory Sisk, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former Department of Justice attorney, spoke with CNN about the legal and ethical concerns surrounding President Donald Trump’s lawsuit settlement with the IRS. Sisk said the case highlights the unusual nature of a sitting president influencing legal matters involving agencies within the executive branch, raising broader questions about government authority, accountability and public trust.

From the article:

The unprecedented lawsuit President Donald Trump brought against the Internal Revenue Service over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns years ago has led to an unprecedented arrangement that will make nearly $1.8 billion in taxpayer funds available to allies of the president who say they were unfairly investigated by the government in the past. ...

Gregory Sisk, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former DOJ attorney, said Trump’s comments underscored “the consequences of having an Executive Branch in which the president is much more involved in the activities of the Department of Justice.”