In the News: Virgil Wiebe on Green Card Policy Changes

Virgil Wiebe, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with KSTP about a new Trump administration policy that could make it more difficult for some noncitizens to obtain permanent residency. Wiebe said the change represents a significant shift in the green card process and could create new challenges for applicants, including longer wait times, added uncertainty, and potential barriers to returning to the United States.

From the article:

For non-citizens living in Minnesota and elsewhere, getting a green card — becoming a lawful permanent resident — may have gotten a bit harder.

“It is a potentially seismic shift in how this process has been done for decades,” says Virgil Wiebe, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. ...

“At every floor, at every stage, they’re tightening up everything,” Wiebe notes. “They’re turning over old legal rocks that haven’t been looked under for 40 years.” ...

Wiebe says there’s another wrinkle.

With cuts in State Department funding, he says processing at consulates abroad could slow down, and in some cases, there’s no guarantees applicants would be readmitted into the U.S.