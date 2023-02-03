In the News: Chelda Smith on Online Private Tutoring

From the story: Chelda Smith, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas, says among the basic needs that should be met at schools, tutoring is often not a part of the conversation.

“A lot of those parents and those families were relying on the public education system to provide the academic needs of their students and their children,” Smith said. “So tutoring itself is often considered a luxury, access to high-quality tutors is considered a luxury and one that is not affordable by many, tutoring is the type of service that requires an extended period of time, it’s not a one-time event.”