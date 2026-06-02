In the News: Rachel Moran on Metro Surge Prosecutions

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with FOX 9 about the growing number of federal cases dismissed against individuals accused of assaulting or impeding Department of Homeland Security agents during Operation Metro Surge.

From the article:

More than half of the people charged or cited for assaulting or impeding a federal officer during the immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota have had their charges dismissed, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. ...

Of the 92 arrests in Chicago during the immigration enforcement crackdown last fall, there have been zero convictions and only two of those cases remain open.