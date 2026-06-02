In the News: Rachel Moran on Metro Surge Prosecutions

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with FOX 9 about the growing number of federal cases dismissed against individuals accused of assaulting or impeding Department of Homeland Security agents during Operation Metro Surge.
From the article:
More than half of the people charged or cited for assaulting or impeding a federal officer during the immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota have had their charges dismissed, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. ...
Of the 92 arrests in Chicago during the immigration enforcement crackdown last fall, there have been zero convictions and only two of those cases remain open.
“We have a number of demonstrably false claims where judges have found that Homeland Security agents were making misrepresentations about assaults, and so we know some of them have been already found to be untrue,” said Rachel Moran, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas during an interview earlier this year.