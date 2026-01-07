In the News: Christopher Wong Michaelson on Rethinking the Workweek

Christopher Wong Michaelson, professor of business ethics and social responsibility at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, co authored an article for The Conversation examining why the traditional 40 hour workweek may no longer be the best fit for many workers. Michaelson discussed the historical roots of the modern work schedule, growing concerns about burnout and disengagement, and how flexible arrangements such as shorter workweeks and alternative schedules could allow employees to better balance productivity, health and overall well being.

From the article:

About 1 in 3 Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution, according to Pew Research. While most of these vows focus on weight loss, fitness and other health-related goals, many fall into a distinct category: work.

Work-related New Year’s resolutions tend to focus on someone’s current job and career, whether to find a new job or, if the timing and conditions are right, whether to embark on a new career path.

We’re an organizational psychologist and a philosopher who have teamed up to study why people work – and what they give up for it. We believe that there is good reason to consider concerns that apply to many if not most professionals: how much work to do and when to get it done, as well as how to make sure your work doesn’t harm your physical and mental health – while attaining some semblance of work-life balance.

Most Americans consider the 40-hour workweek, which calls for employees being on the job from nine to five, to be a standard schedule.

This ubiquitous notion is the basis of a hit Dolly Parton song and 1980 comedy film, “9 to 5,” in which the country music star had a starring role. Microsoft Outlook calendars by default shade those hours with a different color than the rest of the day.