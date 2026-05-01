In the News: Tyler Schipper on Gas Price Variations

Tyler Schipper, an economics professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with KSTP about why gas prices can vary widely across the metro, even between stations located close together. Schipper noted rising crude oil prices are a key driver of higher gas costs, while local competition, traffic patterns and operating expenses like rent and labor also play a role in price differences.

From the article:

“The price whiplash comes from there are different demand factors that different gas stations are going to respond to,” explains Tyler Schipper, an economics professor at the University of St. Thomas.

He notes that next-door or across-the-street competition can mean lower prices, while high-traffic and affluent areas have higher overhead costs.

There can be variations, Schipper says, in rent, property taxes, labor costs and customer service.