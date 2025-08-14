In the News: Dave Vang on Computer Chip Tariffs

Dave Vang, professor of finance at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to KSTP-TV regarding new tariffs on computer chips affecting local manufacturers.

From the story:

“To a certain degree, we’re like the Silicon Valley of the Midwest when it comes to chips,” explains Dave Vang, a finance professor at the University of St. Thomas.

He says to look at the numbers.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development says there are now 150 semiconductor companies statewide, employing 10,700 people – a near 6.5% growth since 2020. ...