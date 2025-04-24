In the News: Dave Vang on Secondhand Stores

Dave Vang, professor of finance at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke to KSTP-TV on the growing popularity of secondhand stores to save money and avoid tariffs.

Between economic uncertainty and the trade war with China, Dave Vang, a finance expert at the University of St. Thomas, said that secondhand stores have become popular nationwide.



“A lot of the imported goods we used to get from China and so forth for Target and Walmart, etc, they’re going to be going up,” Vang said.