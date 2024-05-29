In the News: Dave Vang on the Best Business Bank Accounts

Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently contributed to an article from WalletHub about the best business banking accounts.
From the story:
What advice do you have for people who are looking for a new business bank account?
Most banks are very competitive in terms of offerings. If your firm is not super large (not mid-cap or large cap), then I suggest going with a community bank.
What would you say is the biggest mistake that people shopping for a business bank account tend to make?
The biggest mistake is not going online to check the customer reviews. These reviews can tell a lot about the relative fees and customer service.