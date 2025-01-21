In the News: David Deeds Co-Authors Article on Technological Innovation in Harvard Business Review

David Deeds, entrepreneurship professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently co-authored an article on making better strategic decisions around slow-developing technology in the Harvard Business Review.

From the article:

Most corporations can’t afford to invest much effort in tracking technologies that may take decades to be effective and affordable enough to commercialize. At the same time, when the right group of technologies reaches the right maturity and cost, they can be extremely disruptive – and because they often blindside companies, their impact can be devastating.

One example of that has been playing out in front of us: the internet. The academic version went online in 1969, but it took more than two decades (and the invention of internet protocols, HTML, the web browser, and eventually, broadband access) to power the dot-com boom and countless innovations in the decades since. It’s an innovation that’s disrupted entire industries, and companies that struggled to figure out the right time to invest in an internet strategy often didn’t survive.