Men’s Basketball game
In the News: St. Thomas Men’s Basketball Coach Tauer on Historic Season

Johnny Tauer, coach of the St. Thomas men's basketball and student-athlete Drake Dobbs were quoted by a FOX 9 News reporter who said, "the 2024-25 season for St. Thomas will be one to remember" as the team looks to make a splash in the Summit League Championships.

Tommie basketball student-athletes Kendall Blue and Drake Dobbs at St. Thomas press conference with Men's Basketball Coach John Tauer. Watch the press conference.
"What these guys are doing right now, there’s not many times in your life where you get a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before," Coach Tauer said. "This journey that we’re on at St. Thomas is just incredibly special."

This week marks the end of a run for four seniors, and Drake Dobbs wants to go out winners. Their 71 wins over the last four seasons in Division I is second-most in the NCAA in a four-year transitional period.

"I just really want to leave this program in a better spot than it was when I got here. I want to do something that’s never been done at St. Thomas," Dobbs said. "I want to win this championship really bad."

