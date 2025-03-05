In the News: St. Thomas Men’s Basketball Coach Tauer on Historic Season

Johnny Tauer, coach of the St. Thomas men's basketball and student-athlete Drake Dobbs were quoted by a FOX 9 News reporter who said, "the 2024-25 season for St. Thomas will be one to remember" as the team looks to make a splash in the Summit League Championships.

Tommie basketball student-athletes Kendall Blue and Drake Dobbs at St. Thomas press conference with Men's Basketball Coach John Tauer. Watch the press conference. University of St. Thomas

From the article:

"What these guys are doing right now, there’s not many times in your life where you get a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before," Coach Tauer said. "This journey that we’re on at St. Thomas is just incredibly special."

This week marks the end of a run for four seniors, and Drake Dobbs wants to go out winners. Their 71 wins over the last four seasons in Division I is second-most in the NCAA in a four-year transitional period.