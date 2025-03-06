In the News: Jake Ratzlaff on Hockey Journey

University of St. Thomas Junior Jake Ratzlaff '26 spoke to KSTP Eyewitness News in an interview that highlighted his unique Division I journey. Originally from Rosemount, Minnesota, Ratzlaff had played both football and hockey in high school, where he received accolades as Metro Player of the Year in 2020 and was chosen to captain an international hockey team.

He landed on the hockey team at St. Thomas after an injury caused him to leave the football team at the University of Wisconsin. Ratzlaff credited Coach Rico Blasi for his guidance and leadership this season.

From the interview:

"St. Thomas had actually seen me play a couple times so they were like 'we like what we saw in those 8 to 10 games and they took a chance and and it was great I'm super thankful.