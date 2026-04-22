In the News: David Deeds on Access to Private Investment Markets

David Deeds, Schulze Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune examining congressional investment practices. Deeds noted that access to high-level private investment opportunities is often limited to individuals with established networks and significant financial resources.

From the article:

Minnesota congresswoman Kelly Morrison is selling her individual public and private stocks amid heightened scrutiny of congressional trading and questions about her extensive financial holdings. ...

Morrison’s investments also reveal a world unreachable by most mom-and-pop investors.

“You have to have a good network” to make the kinds of investments Morrison has made, said David Deeds, director of the entrepreneurship program at the University of St. Thomas Opus School of Business. “There is just a tier of investing that folks like you and me don’t see.”