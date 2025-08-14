In the News: David Deeds on Policy Changes Impacting Small Businesses

Opus College of Business Professor David Deeds, Schulze Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship and director of the Morrison Center, talked to Next Avenue on how recent policy changes posed by the Trump administration are affecting small businesses.

From the story:

President Donald Trump says his administration’s policies are “unleashing a new era of opportunity” for the nation’s 33 million small businesses. But in many ways, the president’s actions and proposals are making it harder to start and grow businesses later in life. ...

David Deeds, an entrepreneurship professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, said: “Higher costs and higher uncertainty just makes the risk of investing in your business, or starting a business, much higher.”