In the News: David Grenardo on Whether Civility Oaths Can Change Lawyer Behavior

David Grenardo, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with Reuters about California’s new requirement that attorneys reaffirm an annual civility oath and whether such pledges can meaningfully curb incivility in the profession. Grenardo noted that while many states have adopted civility promises and related training, real change will likely require enforceable consequences for lawyers who engage in bullying, personal attacks and other unprofessional conduct.

From the article:

California in 2026 will become the first U.S. state to require its attorneys to take an annual civility oath to “conduct themselves with dignity, courtesy, and integrity” – the latest attempt to rein in obnoxious lawyers.

Pugnacious and sharp-elbowed attorneys make for compelling movies and television, but off the screen academics and judges say incivility is contributing to high rates of anxiety and depression among lawyers, exacerbating the public’s low opinion of them and eroding trust in the justice system. ...

It’s not hard to find “obstreperous jerks” in courthouses, law firm offices and other legal settings, said David Grenardo, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law who studies lawyer civility. A 2021 survey by the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism found that 54% of lawyer respondents experienced “uncivil or unprofessional behavior” from another lawyer during the previous six months. Nearly a quarter of lawyers were victims of workplace bullying in the past year, with 18% saying they had left a law job due to bullying, according to a 2024 study from the same commission.

California’s task force concluded that lawyers from marginalized groups, including women and people of color, are “disproportionately on the receiving end” of uncivil conduct.