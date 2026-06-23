In the News: Michael Rota on Faith Formation in Families

Michael Rota, a philosophy professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with OSV News about the role community-based faith formation programs can play in strengthening Catholic family life. Rota explained that opportunities for families to grow in faith together and build relationships with other Catholic families can help parents pass on their beliefs and encourage children to remain engaged in their faith as they grow older.

From the article:

Michael Rota, a philosophy professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, told OSV News he also thinks the ministry can help keep kids Catholic.