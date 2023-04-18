In the News: Dougherty Family College Makes Higher Education Possible for Underserved Students

Dougherty Family College scholars and their dean, Buffy Smith, recently spoke with KARE 11 for a story about the unique cohort model at DFC – a two-year college at the University of St. Thomas in downtown Minneapolis – and the importance of removing barriers for students from underserved communities to help them succeed in their pursuit of higher education.

From the story:

“Last year, 92 percent of our graduates earned their associate degree, and they left here owing zero student loan debt.”

Dean Buffy Smith says students with a 2.5 GPA or above earn automatic admission into the University of St. Thomas.