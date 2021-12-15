In the News: Dr. Manjeet Rege on Using Artificial Intelligence in Existing Business Practices

Director of the Center for Applied Artifical Intelligence Dr. Manjeet Rege spoke with TechTarget about artificial intelligence and how it can be integrated into existing business practices.



From the article: This can lead to challenges in integrating AI and machine learning into existing business processes, said Dr. Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.



He found that it's common for companies to retrieve data from data warehouses and hand it over to the AI team without a proper hypothesis. As a result, a lot of AI projects work at a prototype level but struggle going into production due to the disconnect between business, IT and AI engineers.



"The focus needs to shift from keeping the data constant and endlessly tweaking the model to cleaning and prepping the data and building a model based on that information," Rege said.