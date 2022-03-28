In the News: Dr. Muffet Trout on MPS Students Returning to School

School of Education Professor Dr. Muffet Trout spoke with KSTP News about the additional stress that Minneapolis Public Schools students may face as they return to school this week. Students did not attend school for two weeks during the teacher's union strike, and the school district has decided to extend school days for the remainder of the school year to make up for the lost time.



From the article: “It affects the students absolutely. It’s just stressful,” Dr. Muffet Trout, St. Thomas’ School of Education expert, said.



She said getting back in the routine of classes after so much disruption could trigger stress.

“Stress is when our bodies are on high alert, and we’re wondering what’s going to happen next,” Dr. Trout told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.



She recommends students take it day by day to get back on track.



Watch the interview below: