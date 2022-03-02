Story In the News

In the News: Dr. Muffet Trout on Toxic Stress

Professor of Teacher Education Dr. Muffet Trout joined WCCO News to explain what toxic stress is and how it might be affecting children in America today. She explains how toxic stress can impact a child's ability to learn, and offers advice to parents on how to recognize and address the symptoms of toxic stress.

