Story In the News

In the News: Dr. Roxanne Prichard on Sleep and Attention Loss

Posted on By Media Mentions

Neuroscience and Psychology Professor Roxanne Prichard was interviewed with NPR’s “1A” podcast alongside Johann Hari on reduced attention spans and techniques on how to improve sleep hygiene.

From the podcast: “We need to think abut how we can make our evenings calm and to give ourselves an offramp into going to sleep ... and teaching other ways to calm down is a really important skill. I feel like far more parents want to give their kids melatonin gummies than teach them ways to calm their brains and calm their bodies.”

Listen Here

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications