In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Police Reform

Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams joined WCCO Radio to discuss police reform within the Minneapolis Police Department. Williams spoke of his reaction to the investigative report published on the MPD, and offered his hopes for the future of police culture within Minneapolis.



"When we talk about getting at the culture, it's really this process of reimagining policing away from its historic roots and thinking about how do we do this different. How do we think about public safety differently? And that's taking some of the responsibility that we have placed on police officers unfairly. And reallocating those to service providers who can do a better job in that regard. It means really talking and listening to the voices of the community when they talk about what it means to be overpoliced or underpoliced."



Listen to the full conversation below: