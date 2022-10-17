In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Realtors Apologizing for Discriminatory Practices

Yohuru Williams, PhD, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the history of systemic racism in the Minneapolis real estate industry, following an apology from the Minneapolis Area Realtors group.
Williams is distinguished university chair, professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas.
From the story:
"What happened is around the turn of the century, you had developers who were looking to sell properties, and baked into the way they sold those properties were covenants, that essentially established that no persons of color could live in those communities and that they were barred access from being able to purchase homes."