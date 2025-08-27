In the News: Economics Students Reveal State Fair Favorites Are Pricier

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, recently was interviewed on KARE 11 and KSTP regarding the “On a Stick Index” he developed with students to track price increases of popular items at the Minnesota State Fair.

From the KARE 11 story:

Every month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the price of hundreds of items, ranging from groceries to gasoline.

A University of St. Thomas economics professor and his students are taking that idea to the Minnesota State Fair.

“It’s going to be called the ‘On a Stick Index,’” associate economics professor Tyler Schipper says.

The “On the Stick Index” tracks the price of around 30 popular items at the Minnesota State Fair.

From the KSTP interview:

University of St. Thomas students have been out at the Minnesota State Fair checking how much prices have gone up over the years.