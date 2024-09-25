In the News: Entrepreneurial Alumnus Helps to Feed Those in Need and Limit Waste

Will Pittner ’22, an alumnus from the University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, recently spoke to The Catholic Spirit about Food to People, his sustainable business for limiting food waste and helping with food scarcity.

From the story:

Hunger is a persistent problem throughout the world. Over 30% of food made with the intent of eating goes to waste. This is something that inspired Pittner to create Food to People. Food to People is limiting waste by collecting food from the St. Thomas Dining Services along with other sites and transporting it frozen to churches and shelters for distribution.

Pittner started Food to People his senior year at the University of St. Thomas in a persistent journey as he was working hard by working at DoorDash and selling plasma to pay rent. Through the process he has been inspired by Eliyahu Goldratt’s book, The Goal, along with lifestyle choices of Exodus 90.