In the News: Erica Diehn and Monica Liu On Leading During Distress

Erica Diehn, associate professor of management, and Monica Liu, associate professor of American culture and difference at the University of St. Thomas, relayed to The Minnesota Star Tribune advice on leading through unrest. In their Work and Love course, they held space for students to express how they are feeling during the local immigration crackdown happening in Minnesota and across the United States.

From the article:

Associate professors Erica Diehn, who teaches leadership and business management, and Monica Liu, a sociologist whose research includes immigration and globalization, submitted their proposal for the course two years ago. They wanted to explore the career tradeoffs people make when they move to another country. Instead, they’ll start the class asking students how they are feeling during the local immigration crackdown that has resulted in two deaths by federal agents. “We’re writing the script as it’s happening,” Diehn said.