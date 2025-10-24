In the News: Feature Story on St. Thomas’ Kasota Stone Tradition

KARE 11 recently ran a feature on St. Thomas’ nearly 100-year tradition of building with Kasota stone, a distinctive Minnesota limestone that has become a hallmark of its campus architecture. Jim Brummer, vice president of facilities management, spoke with the station.

From the story:

The University of St. Thomas is built on tradition.

“Since 1931, it started with our first building on campus, Aquinas Hall, which was our first Kasota stone building that we had on campus and it’s still in operation today,” said Jim Brummer, the vice president of facilities management at the University of St. Thomas.

For nearly 100 years, the university has been using this stone on almost every campus building. They used Kasota stone to build their downtown Minneapolis location and the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena where the university’s hockey and basketball team will play.