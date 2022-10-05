In the News: George Family Foundation Grant

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal recently wrote about the George Family Foundation awarding a $500,000 grant to the university's Morrison Family College of Health.
From the story: Also this week, the George foundation gave $500,000 to the University of St. Thomas's Morrison Family College of Health. That program, too, is aimed at tackling health disparities.
The new grant will establish the George Family Whole-Person Health Initiative at St. Thomas, which is creating a national model to avoid fragmentation in health care, said MayKao Y. Hang, founding dean of the college.