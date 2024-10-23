In the News: Glenn Caruso on the Return of Tommies QB Tak Tateoka

Glenn Caruso, head football coach at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about sophomore quarterback Tak Tateoka, who returned to the playing field last weekend after suffering a season-ending injury his freshman year.

From the story:

Six games into the season, the University of St. Thomas football team finally got the kind of quarterback play from sophomore Tak Tateoka that the Tommies were expecting when he burst onto the scene last season as a freshman.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Tateoka completed 16 of 21 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the Tommies’ 39-32 win at Marist last Saturday. For his efforts, Tateoka, who also rushed for two touchdowns, was named offensive player of the week in the Pioneer Football League. ...

“It’s – by far – the toughest position to play in the toughest sport to play,” St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso said. “To play it with an 18- or 19-year-old guy is tough. You have to do a really good job of keeping his world, his process, really well defined until he gets to the point where he can be his own Picasso.