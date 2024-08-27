In the News: Greg Sisk’s Ranking of Law Schools’ Scholarly Impact Featured in Reuters

Greg Sisk, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently published his triennial ranking of law schools in the U.S. with the most significant scholarly impact, which measures how many times the scholarship produced by each school’s faculty was cited in other professors’ law journal articles.
The University of St. Thomas School of Law ranks 23rd in this year’s report.
Every three years, Sisk and his co-authors compile data on law journal citations from the previous five years and rank the top third of schools based on the mean and median number of citations of their tenured faculty. The Sisk ranking is widely considered by legal educators as the most credible measure of a faculty’s scholarly impact.
Among the biggest gains on this year’s list was the University of Florida Levin College of Law’s rise to No. 30 from No. 52 in 2021. Emory University School of Law moved up 18 spots to No. 18. Sisk attributed this to the Atlanta school’s recent recruitment of lateral faculty with stronger citation records than those who left the school during the past three years, significantly bolstering its citation count. Similarly, Texas A&M University School of Law made the list for the first time this year as the result of strong faculty recruiting, Sisk noted.