In the News: Greg Sisk’s Ranking of Law Schools’ Scholarly Impact Featured in Reuters

Greg Sisk, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently published his triennial ranking of law schools in the U.S. with the most significant scholarly impact, which measures how many times the scholarship produced by each school’s faculty was cited in other professors’ law journal articles.

The University of St. Thomas School of Law ranks 23rd in this year’s report.

Reuters, among others, wrote about the rankings.

From the story:

Every three years, Sisk and his co-authors compile data on law journal citations from the previous five years and rank the top third of schools based on the mean and median number of citations of their tenured faculty. The Sisk ranking is widely considered by legal educators as the most credible measure of a faculty’s scholarly impact.