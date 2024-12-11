In the News: Greg Song on Influencer Concerns Regarding the Potential TikTok Ban

Greg Song, assistant professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with KARE 11 about how a potential ban on TikTok could disrupt Minnesota artists and small businesses.

From the story:

Friday’s ruling from three federal appeals court judges upholds a law that could ban TikTok in the U.S.

The legislation, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden, requires the Chinese company to sell to an American owner by Jan. 19. ...

Local businesses say this could impact their reach. ...

“For local business and local artists, it is hard for them to focus on diversified channels,” said Greg Song, an assistant professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas.

He says “micro-influencers,” or folks with fewer than 10,000 followers, will be the influencers and businesses most impacted.