In the News: Gregory Sisk on Legal Disputes and El Salvador Flights

Gregory Sisk, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, talked to The Wall Street Journal about a judge ruling that Trump officials likely committed criminal contempt by flying migrants to El Salvador despite a court order forbidding it.

From the story:

A federal judge said he had found probable cause to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for willfully disregarding an order barring the removal of Venezuelan migrants from the country.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said in an order that the government must act quickly to avoid possible prosecution, including potentially seeking custody of the migrants sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador. The order escalated a clash about how much power the courts have to rein in White House policies, as President Trump’s swift deportation drive has put the administration on increasingly precarious legal terrain. ...