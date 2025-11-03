In the News: Gregory Sisk on the Chances of a President Winning a Case Against His Own Administration

From the article:

... Trump has asked the justice department to pay him $230m in damages, the New York Times reported last week. The amount is the total of two separate claims in which Trump argues he is entitled to compensation because of investigations into the links between Russia and his 2016 campaign as well as the 2022 search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and subsequent criminal prosecution. ...



Those seeking a settlement usually aim high because their initial request sets a ceiling on what they can recover, said Gregory Sisk, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Still, he said, the amount Trump is requesting was difficult to take seriously.