In the News: Jiang Zhang on Credit Unions and Crypto

Jiang Zhang, an assistant professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, was featured in Twin Cities Business discussing a Minnesota credit union’s move into cryptocurrency services. Zhang highlighted how the initiative reflects increasing demand for digital assets and noted that smaller financial institutions entering the space could gain a competitive advantage despite ongoing regulatory uncertainty.

From the article:

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) is stepping into the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry to help prevent members from drifting to national crypto platforms, and also to boost revenue. ...

University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business assistant professor Jiang Zhang says that gives SCFCU a unique window of opportunity.

“They are ahead of the curve,” Zhang explains. “Smaller community institutions typically haven’t entered this space yet because of regulatory uncertainty and the risks involved.”

If credit unions can figure out the cost, this business model has great potential, he adds.