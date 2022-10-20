In the News: John Abraham Addresses Ocean Warming on BBC World Service

John Abraham , a renowned contributor to the global warming discussion and professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with "BBC Newshour" about the findings of a new study on the history of ocean warming and implications for the future.

Abraham: "While warming has been happening since the late 1950s at least, there's been a rapid and dramatic increase in warming, and so the warming that we're experiencing now is far faster than it was a few decades ago. And it's going to continue to rapidly accelerate in the future, and that will bring along pretty tremendous consequences."