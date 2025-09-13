In the News: John Abraham on AI in the Classroom

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering, spoke to FOX 9 on the use of AI in the classroom. Abraham utilizes the technology himself when conducting research. He believes it can improve outcomes of students learning.

From the interview:

“I’ve used AI for about half a decade. I use it for optimization. Working with an international team, we design dams and bridges that will withstand storms and traffic. There are a bunch of techniques that allow AI to help us find the best designs. It’s an incredible tool,” Abraham said.