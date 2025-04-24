In the News: John Abraham on Climate Change

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke to KARE 11 on Earth Day about climate change.

From the story:

More than a hundred gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday to rally for Minnesota’s outdoor resources and for its protection. ...

Outside of the State Capitol, conversations surrounding our state and planet continue. Dr. John Abraham at the University of St. Thomas is a climate change expert.

“If the Earth is a patient, it’s got a fever,” he said.

Abraham says, like all conversations, this is ever-changing – and you’ve likely seen the impacts of climate change firsthand.